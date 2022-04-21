Score a 3-pack of Amazon Folding Hex Key Multi-Tools within cents of the all-time low at $9

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToolsAmazon Basics
40% off $9

Amazon now offers the 3-pack of its Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tools for $9.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or so, this set typically sells for between $13.50 and closer to $15 with today’s offer coming within around $0.20 of the all-time low. This is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is a great way to do away with those loose options that are hard to get a grip on and leave your hand in pain (depending on how involved the job is anyway). They are a notable option for putting together IKEA furniture and the like as well as coming in handy for “bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, machinery, and more.” Housed in a neat folding mechanism, you’re getting nine SAE sizes, eight metric sizes, and eight TORX wrenches spread across three different tools for just over $3 a pop. More details below. 

While you won’t get the fold-out organization or the better grip, you can land a set of hex keys for less with this EKLIND Hex-L Key allen wrench set at under $7 Prime shipped. They will, at least, deliver the L-shaped design to help the cause as well as quite an extensive set of sizes alongside the extra $2 in savings though. 

We also have a new Amazon all-time low running on Gerber’s Pry Multi-tool with lifetime warranty. Just be sure to hit up our tools deal hub for more as well as this ongoing offer on the now under$4 Prime shipped mini Nite Ize DoohicKey option if you’re looking for smetihg compact to slide onto your keychain. 

Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tool features:

  • Includes 3 folding hex key sets (aka Allen wrenches) for tightening or loosening screws; includes 9 SAE sizes, 8 Metric sizes, and 8 TORX sizes
  • Ideal for working on bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, furniture, machinery, and more
  • Made of durable chrome vanadium steel with a black oxide finish for rugged strength and rust resistance
  • Soft rubber inlays help ensure a secure, comfortable grip; keys fold down for compact storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon folding utility knife with replaceable blade hit...
WORKPRO’s 8-piece flex-head ratcheting combo wren...
DEWALT 2-piece yard care 20V MAX combo kit falls to $22...
Badger’s 40V cordless electric string trimmer and blo...
Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $...
Attach the mini Nite Ize DoohicKey Tool to your EDC at ...
Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch packs a solar-powered al...
Teenage Engineering intros magical new Mac/iOS TX-6 aud...
Load more...
Show More Comments