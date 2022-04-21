Score a 3-pack of Amazon Folding Hex Key Multi-Tools within cents of the all-time low at $9

Amazon now offers the 3-pack of its Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tools for $9.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or so, this set typically sells for between $13.50 and closer to $15 with today’s offer coming within around $0.20 of the all-time low. This is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is a great way to do away with those loose options that are hard to get a grip on and leave your hand in pain (depending on how involved the job is anyway). They are a notable option for putting together IKEA furniture and the like as well as coming in handy for “bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, machinery, and more.” Housed in a neat folding mechanism, you’re getting nine SAE sizes, eight metric sizes, and eight TORX wrenches spread across three different tools for just over $3 a pop. More details below.

While you won’t get the fold-out organization or the better grip, you can land a set of hex keys for less with this EKLIND Hex-L Key allen wrench set at under $7 Prime shipped. They will, at least, deliver the L-shaped design to help the cause as well as quite an extensive set of sizes alongside the extra $2 in savings though.

We also have a new Amazon all-time low running on Gerber’s Pry Multi-tool with lifetime warranty. Just be sure to hit up our tools deal hub for more as well as this ongoing offer on the now under$4 Prime shipped mini Nite Ize DoohicKey option if you’re looking for smetihg compact to slide onto your keychain.

Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tool features:

Includes 3 folding hex key sets (aka Allen wrenches) for tightening or loosening screws; includes 9 SAE sizes, 8 Metric sizes, and 8 TORX sizes

Ideal for working on bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, furniture, machinery, and more

Made of durable chrome vanadium steel with a black oxide finish for rugged strength and rust resistance

Soft rubber inlays help ensure a secure, comfortable grip; keys fold down for compact storage

