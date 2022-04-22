Verizon launches up to $800 off iPhone 13 series spring sale with trade-in

Verizon Wireless is ending the work week today with the launch of its latest sale. Just in time to refresh your handset for spring, you’ll be able to save up to $800 across the latest iPhone 13 series handsets as well as Android smartphones and more. While you’ll need to add a new line and trade-in a device in order to lock-in the maximum savings over the 36-month installment, those already on a Verizon Unlimited plan can save $700 off a new handset. In either case, the savings will be applied as bill credits each month. The most notable way to take advantage of the promotion is by locking in one of Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets. Marking one of the very first times we’ve seen them included by Version, you can upgrade for as little as nothing with the credits applied. Head below for more.

Whether you’re looking to bring home the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max or miniature iPhone 13 mini, each of Apple’s latest devices pack the new A15 Bionic chip at the center of the experience alongside 5G connectivity. There’s also the Super Retina XDR display that comes in four different sizes and even sports ProMotion on the 13 Pro/Max models. You can get all of the details on what your upgrade will entail in our hands-on review, as well.

One of the best parts about the promotion is that Verizon isn’t being all too picky about the condition of the device you trade-in. First rolled out for last year’s April Fools’ Day promotion, you can trade-in an old iPhone with a cracked screen or other damage so long as it powers on. This applies to both those adding a new line or just looking to upgrade their existing plan with one of Apple or Google’s latest. Though it’s worth noting that the waived activation fee for new lines will still apply as a one time $35 fee for the latter.

For those who already have one of the latest iPhones or Android handsets, Verizon is also dishing out some notable savings for anyone willing to switch from another carrier. Right now, when you bring your own device to Verizon, you’ll get a free $500 gift card as part of its latest promotion.

iPhone 13 Pro Max features:

The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G. Durable design and the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!