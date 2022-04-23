Add blackout curtains and more to your space with Amazon’s Gold Box deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection window curtains priced from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 84-inch Blackout Curtains for $16.31 once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, today’s deal saves 47% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. These curtains are nice and thick to block out light when needed. I have blackout curtains in my office so I can really dial in lighting for taking pictures or shooting videos. Another great use for blackout curtains is in a bedroom if you need to sleep when it’s light outside, as it can help your room to stay dark midday. Check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals then head below for additional information.

If you’re considering buying blackout curtains for your bedroom just to sleep better, there are other options. Personally, I use a sleep mask and it works wonders. Not only does it allow me to rest peacefully at any time during the day (or when the sun comes up way too early), but it also can travel with me. I bring it on any trip I take and it’s worked wonders for the few years I’ve been using it. The one I use comes in at $20 on Amazon, though there are options you can pick up for $9 as well once you clip the on-page coupon should you need something more budget-friendly.

Further upgrade your space with the Novogratz Concord walnut desk that’s on sale right now for $95.50. Normally $130, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The desk has built-in storage to keep your office neat and tidy while giving it a visual upgrade at the same time.

Deconovo Blackout Curtain features:

1 Package contains 2 panels. Each Drape measures width 52×84 length (Inches). There are 3 hanging styles to choose from: back loops, rod pocket or with your own clip-rings.

This solid color blackout curtain features a smooth and elegant fabric with a silky touch and a beautiful drape that bring charm and modernity to your interior.

As blackout curtains, These room darkening curtains can reduce and block 85%-98% sunlight and streetlight(Darker Colors block more)for an increased comfort for you and your loved ones.

