Today only, upgrade your bike’s comfort with a new seat in Bikeroo’s latest Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of Bikeroo bike seats price from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the Oversized Bike Seat for $34.50. For comparison, you’d normally pay $43.50 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. The bike seat features extra padding as well as elastomer spring suspension for a comfortable ride. Not only do you get the seat with your purchase, but also a waterproof bike cover, tools, adapter, and more. The seat is also wide as well to support all types of body sizes. Keep reading for more.

If you’re planning to ride at night, then you’ll need to pick up a bike light to help illuminate the path ahead. We recommend picking up this light kit which includes both the head and tail lights for just $10 Prime shipped. It uses user-replaceable batteries so you can always have spares on hand, and a set should last around 80 hours before needing to be changed.

Speaking of bikes, did you see that we have an exclusive sale going on with Bird right now for its V-Frame? It’s $200 off with our exclusive code and allows you to ride for up to 50 miles on a single charge. While we just celebrated Earth Day, it’s never a bad time to consider going green with your transportation, and an e-bike is the perfect way to do just that.

Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat features:

These bike seats are built with extra padding and elastomer spring suspension that can help spare you from discomfort, all while distributing the pressure evenly. This is a great bike seat replacement for an exercise bike!

Tested by more than 25,000 cycling enthusiasts, this bike saddle is a perfect fit for those seeking extra comfortable indoor bike seats.

This deal comes with perks! You’ll get a waterproof bicycle cover, easy-to-use tools to mount, a universal bicycle seat adapter, mounting instructions, and an ebook filled with additional info as well!

