Upgrade your shower routine with WOW skin, hair, and body care products from $7, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of WOW skin, hair, and body care priced from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner Set for $18.16 or less should you opt for Subscribe & Save. Normally $26, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These hair care products are great for taking care of yourself without harsh chemicals. It’s made with “hydrating botanicals” like coconut milk, shea butter, and sweet almond oil that “helps improve blood circulation and strengthen brittle hair strands.” This is far from the only WOW body care product on sale today, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page to see all that’s available. After that, head below for more.

Personally, I use GIOVANNI Tea Tree Triple Treat Invigorating Shampoo. This shampoo has cooling peppermint and eucalyptus in tow for a unique experience that I’ve never found in another shampoo. On top of that, it’s conditioning on top of being a shampoo making it multifunctional. You can pick it up for $16 on Amazon as well, which makes it more budget-friendly then the pair on sale above.

Don’t forget to check out our fashion guide for other great ways to save on body and clothing accessories. Quality hair care is only one part of the equation when it comes to looking good when leaving the house. So, before heading out on spring or summer vacations, be sure to look at Columbia’s latest sale as well as Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale.

WOW Shampoo and Conditioner features:

Shampoo & conditioner with hydrating botanicals Coconut Milk, Shea Butter, & Sweet Almond Oil helps improve blood circulation & strengthen brittle hair strands. While showering maintain hair fall control with shampoo women & men love

Coconut shampoo & conditioner hydrates your hair craving a curly hair shampoo & conditioner set. Our shampoo & conditioner for curly hair has shampoo for frizzy hair & coconut curls conditioner as a hydrating shampoo & conditioner set

Fight frizz with deep clean scalp cleansing shampoo leaving soft silky hair feeling its best. Shampoo & conditioner for natural hair shine is what our sulfate & paraben free shampoo & conditioner set gives with Coconut Milk & Shea Butter

