Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event live from $49: Dutch oven, air fryers, coffee makers, more

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale with deals starting from $49. You’ll find everything from air fryers and multi-cookers to the brand’s latest coffee maker solutions and sous vide machines, but one standout is the Instant 5-in-1 Electric Precision Dutch Oven at $174.95 shipped. Now available in all three colorways at the discounted rate, this is more than $55 off the regular $230 price tag and the best we can find. Only once have we seen it down this low in 2022 with today’s offer matching the best price we have tracked since the Black Friday and holiday offers last year. This 5-in-1 cooker can braise, slow cook, and sear/sauté, with a built-in keep warm function and the expected Dutch oven action. The dishwasher-safe “heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot” can also be used in the oven or on the stovetop and is designed to be used as a “beautiful” serving vessel right in the middle of the dinner table. You’ll also find a large digital display plus the included silicone pad and handle covers. Head below for the rest of the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale.

Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale right here for additional offers. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more including the now live Vitamix Mother’s Day event with up to $100 in savings on its pro-grade blender solutions.

Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven features:

5-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Braise, slow cooking, sear/sauté, cooking pan and warmer

PROFESSIONAL RESULTS: Easily and precisely control cooking time and temperature

TABLE-READY ELEGANCE: Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe and looks beautiful on your table

TENDER RESULTS: Matching lid has self-braising grid on underside to keep food evenly moist

LARGE CAPACITY: Cooks up to 6 servings of food, perfect for meal prepping, entertaining and family dinners

QUICK, EASY CLEANUP: Dishwasher-safe cooking pot and lid

