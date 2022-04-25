This 2,500-lumen outdoor solar LED light illuminates your patio this summer for $16

OTD-US.STORE (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2,500-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Light for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to add some extra light to your patio or yard. This light features 188 total LEDs to illuminate vast areas with up to 2,500-lumens of brightness. There are three different modes to choose from, ranging from extremely bright to dim all night and bright when motion is detected. On top of that, you won’t have to run any electrical wires or change batteries for this light as it has a built-in solar panel to keep it powered day after day. Head below for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $13.50 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Govee’s Glide wall lights to give your indoor space an overhaul as well. Today, it’s on sale for $107.50 from its normal $150 going rate. This saves you 28% and comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Otdair Outdoor Solar Light features:

Otdair solar motion lights outdoor with 188 bright LEDs and honeycomb-net on lens provide far brighter lighting than other lights. Plus, solar flood lights outdoor can be rotated to any direction because of multi-joint rotatable design and independently adjustable solar panel and spotlights.

Solar security lights designed with 3 light modes satisfy various illumination requirements. Bright light mode: Bright light for 30 s only when motion detected at night; Dim all night mode: Dim light for all night without motion detection function; Double safety mode: Dim light for all night and bright light for 30 s once motion detected.

Our solar lights outdoor with mono-crystalline solar panel work by harvesting the sun’s energy under an efficiency photovoltaic rate to store the energy for night use. Thank to built-in rechargeable battery, solar garden lights can stay on for over 150 times motion detection, once fully charged.

