Control Govee’s Smart Glide RGBIC Wall Light kit with Alexa and Assistant at $107.50

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Glide Smart RGBIC Wall Light 12-Piece Kit for $107.49 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $150, this 28% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve tracked, coming within $10 of the all-time low. You can connect the 12 pieces included in this kit in any way you want. Then connect them to Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant to control the colors, brightness, and scenes of the lights. The Govee Home app gives you full control over the lights with the ability to make your own scenes and set schedules and timers. These wall lights are the perfect addition to your office or bedroom to set the mood. Our review will give you an idea of what to expect. Keep reading for more.

If you want your smart RGB lighting to be more discrete, check out this 4-pack of Govee Smart RGB Light Bulbs for $28 with the on-page coupon clipped. The technology packed inside these light bulbs is similar to the glide wall lights with the ability to connect the bulbs to Wi-Fi for Alexa and Assistant support. Building out your smart home based around one product ecosystem allows for easier management and setting up groups for different rooms. You can create schedules that are synced with the sun rising and setting, so you can have your lights turn on at sunset as natural light ceases.

Right now you can save on the Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb at $10. This matches the all-time low and gets you a normal LED light bulb that works with the Philips ecosystem and supports Zigbee. The Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock is currently on sale for $267. This is $62 in savings makes the second-best price we’ve tracked for this deadbolt that is designed to look no different than a normal lock.

Govee Glide Smart RGBIC Wall Light 12-Piece Kit features:

Connect the 12 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 76 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

With more than 40+ dynamic scene modes to choose from, completely change your vibe with a single tap. Find multi-color moving scenes based on different emotions, nature elements, and life activities.

