SanDisk Pro 1,050MB/s 4TB G-Drive portable SSD hits second-best Amazon price at $100+ off

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 4TB G-Drive Solid-State Drive for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $680, it more recently has been in the $600 range leaving you with at least $100 in savings. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one day offer months ago at $20 less. Having used the 2TB version of this model for quite sometime to store Logic Pro and video editing assets with flawless performance, I can certainly attest to its reliability. It delivers 1,050MB/s transfers rates with USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2. This model also features 2000-pound crush resistance in case it finds its way under your back tire, a 3M drop protection, and IP67 water/dust resistance (it is “tested to withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.” More details below. 

As per usual, if you don’t need the 4TB for your content creation or backup needs, score the 1TB model at $160 instead. It delivers the same features just with less storage space. Having said that, it might also be worth considering the now $134 SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD with a very similar spec sheet. 

For a closer look at the user experience on some of the best content creator and EDC storage out there, check out our hands-on reviews of the SanDisk ArmorATD G-Drive, the brand’s behemoth G-RAID 2 Thunderbolt 3 Drive, and SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO portable model while you’re at it. 

Just be sure to dive into this ongoing price drop on Plugable’s Thunderbolt 3 metal portable SSD as well.

SanDisk Professional 4TB G-Drive SSD features:

  • Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water/dust resistance, up to 3M drop, and 2000lb crush resistance (IEC 60529 IP67: Based on internal testing. Tested to withstand immersion in water up to 1m for up to 30 minutes; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.) (On a carpeted concrete floor.)
  • Pro-grade transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000 MB/s Write ( 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

SanDisk

