Plugable’s Thunderbolt 3 metal portable SSD reaches speeds of 2,400MB/s at $179 ($70 off)

The official Plugable Amazon storefront is offering its 512GB Thunderbolt 3 External NVMe Solid-State Drive for $179 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $350 and currently marked down to $250 directly from Plugable, we have seen this one down in the $200 range at Amazon previously with today’s deal coming in as one of the best prices ever at up to $70 off the current going rate. Featuring 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 technology, this drive delivers 512GB of storage with an up to 2,400MB/s transfer rate. It features a “full metal” body to dissipate heat and is designed for “content creators needing to transfer and edit high-res content, gamers who want high-performance external libraries, or admins who want to run virtual machines at performance levels.” More details below.

While Plugable’s Thunderbolt 3 solution does come in at a far more affordable price tag than say the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro model at $400, if you can do with a more basic USB-C solution there are options that are even less than today’s featured offer. The Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD, for example, is still sitting at $105 (within $5 of the Amazon all-time low) with a perfectly respectable 1,050MB/s transfer rate that will suit most folks just fine.

If it’s the internal SSD storage you’re after, it’s hard to go wrong with CORSAIR’s recently-released 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs. The MP600 PRO LPX are still listed at some of the best prices we have ever tracked on Amazon with deals starting from $160 shipped. Head over to our coverage for a closer look and then hit up our hands-on review for a full breakdown of the user experience.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe Solid-State Drive features:

THUNDERBOLT 3 SPEED – Reach your creative potential with the Plugable external Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD. Offers 512 GB of storage with up to 2400+ MB/sec read and up to 1800+ MB/sec write speeds featuring 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 technology

PERFORMANCE – Great for professional content creators needing to transfer and edit high-res content, gamers who want high-performance external libraries, or admins who want to run virtual machines at performance levels not possible before Thunderbolt 3. This 512GB SSD is bus powered with no external power supply required

