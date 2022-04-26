Official Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies from $18: 1-Up Mushroom, Mario, Yoshi, more

Justin Kahn
We have some spotted some notable deals on official Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies for your collection today starting from $18. Amazon is now offering the 15-inch Club Mocchi Mocchi Super Mario 1-Up Mushroom Plush Toy for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best we have tracked in about a year on Amazon. Designed in Japan and officially licensed by Nintendo, the Club Mocchi Mocchi plushies are wonderful collector’s items and the 1-Up Mushroom is no eception. Measuring 15-inches, it is described as a “huggable” plushy that has a “unique squishy texture [that] is super soft to touch,” much like the rest of the models you’ll find on sale below the fold. 

More Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushy deals:

You’ll find all of today’s best deals on Nintendo Switch games right here, just make sure you don’t miss the ongoing offer live on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld as well. It comes with copies of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening alongside “a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer.” Get a closer look right here

Club Mocchi Mocchi Mario 1-Up Mushroom features:

Be the envy of your gamer friends with this Nintendo Super Mario 1-Up Mushroom plush from Club Mocchi- Mocchi-! Designed in Japan, Mocchi- Mocchi- is super soft and huggable! Unlike other ordinary plush, it has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch. The Super Mario series features fan-favorite characters from the iconic Nintendo game. Collect them all!

