Today’s best game deals: Ghostwire Tokyo $47.50, Octopath Traveller $30, much more

Target is now offering Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 for $49.99 shipped. RedCard holders can drop the total to $47.50 shipped. Still up at $57 on Amazon and full price just about elsewhere else, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on the new paranormal title from Shinji Mikami’s Tango Gameworks studio since release. Taking place on the streets of Tokyo after the population has all but vanished, players dawn an arsenal of paranormal abilities to fell the “deadly supernatural forces [that now] prowl the streets.” You will “ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful abilities to unravel the dark  truth behind the disappearance.” Get a closer look in our PlayStation showcase coverage. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Octopath Traveller, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Hard West: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

