Game at 144Hz with the Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 1080p monitor reaching new low of $180

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey G3 Series 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $270, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price for this gaming monitor. With this monitor, you get a 1080p panel that runs at a 144Hz refresh rate. Something you may notice when running at these higher framerates will be what is called tearing. Essentially it’s when your computer and monitor get out of sync with displaying frames. The G3 features support for AMD FreeSync Premium which synchronizes your computer and monitor to ensure each frame is properly displayed. The monitor also features a 3-Sided borderless design that allows you to be more immersed when gaming across multiple monitors. The included stand features height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustments so you can view your content your way. Keep reading for more.

The included stand is nice, but, depending on your setup, you may be limited on desk real estate. Regain some space by getting the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $23.39 with the on-page coupon clipped. The mounting plate features both VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm holes and the mount can handle monitors up to 32 inches and up to 17.6 pounds. That mounting plate mentioned before is also removable from the rest of the mount to make installation simple and allow for easy servicing. The mount clamps to your desk either with the included c-clamp or grommet clamp. Cable management clips are also included so wires stay off your desk.

Those looking for TVs can check out this deal on a 2022 TCL 55-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Google TV for $320. This is a new all-time low for this smart TV that has three HDMI inputs, a USB jack, and built-in voice commands via Google Assistant.

Samsung Odyssey G3 Series 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor features:

AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM: Effortlessly smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology, which reduces screen tearing, stutter, and input latency. Low framerate compensation ensures every scene flows seamlessly.

144HZ REFRESH RATE: Conquer every enemy, even at soaring speeds. 144Hz refresh rate eliminates lag and motion blur for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action.

FULL SCREEN DESIGN: Your legacy has no boundaries. The 3-sided borderless design unveils maximum space for bigger, bolder gameplay. Line up two displays precisely in a dual-monitor setup, so no enemies slip through the crack.

