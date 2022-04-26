TCL’s 55-inch 2022 model 4K Google TV with Assistant voice control hits Amazon low at $320

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model 55-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV for $319.99 shipped. Although Best Buy has it listed with a regular price of $500, it actually carries a full price of $380 at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. If you’re looking for a quick and simple smart 4K Google TV for the spare room or something of that nature, this is a solid price. It includes direct access to all of the best streaming services, HDR compatibility, three HDMI inputs, a USB jack, and built-in voice commands via Google Assistant. Cord cutters can even access “free, over-the-air HD content with the advanced digital TV tuner.” More details below.

Scoring a 55-inch 2022 model TV at under $320 isn’t exactly easy, but if you can make do with a 50-inch 2021 model, take a look at the VIZIO V-Series. It is currently selling on Amazon for $285 shipped with HDMI 2.1 jacks, AirPlay 2, and VIZIO’s auto game mode in tow.

But if you’re looking to the future for the latest and greatest from the major TV brands, you’ll want to hit up our coverage of the new 2022 lineups. LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs is a great place to start and you’ll also want to dive into our launch feature on Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs that include updated matte screens, AirPlay 2, and more. Then go hit up our home theater deals hub for additional upgrades to your entertainment center at a discount.

TCL Google 4-Series 4K TV features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Google TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Your entertainment is all in one place. Watch movies and shows from across your favorite apps, intelligently organized just for you. Tune in to live shows, curate watchlists, and get recommendations based on what you have watched and what interests you. Finding what to watch has never been easier with TCL Google TV.

