iPhone 12 sees 1-day Woot refurbished discount to $480 (Orig. $799), more from $100

Woot is now rolling out a series of refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch discounts through the end of today. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Most notably this time around is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $479.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention from the beginning of the month and delivering a new all-time low.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available (and discounted via Verizon), those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the most recent previous-generation iPhone 12 featured above, today’s Woot sale has has some deeper discounts on older handsets as well as Apple Watch models. You’ll want to check out everything right here to shop the discounts before the sale ends tonight, all of which starts at $100.

If you’re looking for other ways to get in on the iPhone 12 action, we just took a hands-on look at what to expect from eBay’s revised refurbished program. Diving into what you can expect ordering iPhone 12 mini from the service, we break down the conditions, pricing, and overall value of going with eBay and its 1-year warranty.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

