Print your own board game models with the FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer at $313.50

The official FlashForge Technology storefront on Amazon is offering its FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer for $313.65 shipped. Normally listed for $370, this is $55 in savings to bring it back to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. The Adventurer 3 is the perfect starter printer. The build plate will basically never require leveling, one of the hardest parts of 3D printing. A built-in camera allows you to monitor the status of your print remotely. The quick detachable hotend system allows for easy swapping of hotends for different materials and sizes. Filament runout detection is handy to prevent lost prints. This printer can handle any basic material like ABS and PLA. If you upgrade to a 265°C hotend, you will be able to print PC, PETG, PLA-CF, and PETG-CF as well as PLA and ABS. The enclosed print area allows for materials like ABS to print their best. Keep reading for more.

FlashForge is currently running a promotion where you can save 5% on a hotend upgrade when you purchase with the printer above. For instance, the 0.4mm 265°C Hotend Upgrade would cost you just $34.19 versus $36. While it’s not a huge amount off, it is still a discount on a hotend that hasn’t seen a price drop this entire year. You can also save 15% on a replacement HEPA filter when you purchase it with the printer, making the total price for the upgrade $11.04. Finally, you can save 8% on the flexible platform assembly when purchased with the printer, bringing the cost down to $14.71. An additional platform assembly would allow for continuous printing; when a print ends, take the plate out and pop the new one in, and resume.

FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer features:

Build plate is well leveled in the factory.Removable and Heating bed,much easier to take down models.It’s suitable for various 3d printer filament PLA,ABS,PETG filament etc

New Quick Detachable Nozzle – loading more smoothly with new nozzle and more compatible with third-party filaments. Remove the nozzle from extruder just in one push; Stainless steel tube material; Nozzle fast heated to 240°C in 50 seconds.If you need to print high-temperature filaments, you could install a 0.3, 0.4, 0.6mm 265℃ nozzle

Filament detection function – Printing will be suspended automatically when filament is broken or used up, and printing will be resumed after user replaces the new filament

