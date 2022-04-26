Royal Gourmet’s offset smoker is made to handle big cookouts for just $129 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Offset Smoker for $129 shipped. Down from $160 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This grill features a total of 811-square inches of cooking space, with 443-square inches of steel wire grates, 184-square inches of chrome-plated warming rack, and 184-square inches inside of the offset portion. All of this combines to ensure that you have plenty of room to grill, smoke, or sear meals for the family now that summer is on the horizon. This system also delivers a multi-function cooking approach with the ability to smoke at lower temperatures for juicy BBQ as well as grill at higher temps for burgers and steaks. Plus, there’s a lid-mounted thermometer to help you know the cooking temperature without having to open the lid. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $22 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Give your patio or outdoor space more illumination this spring when you pick up this solar-powered LED light that’s on sale for $16 at Amazon. Since it has built-in solar panels and an internal battery you won’t have to charge it or even run wires to power it.

Royal Gourmet Offset Smoker features:

As we all know, smoking meats involves a lot of time and patience and it is not as simple as placing a slab of meat on the grill. So, it is of the utmost importance to select a versatile charcoal smoker to meet your demand. Royal Gourmet CC1830S Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker can solve all the difficulties for each smoking aficionado. Spacious grilling space as you need and only small amount of effort that you will put into are decided advantages, first and foremost, it meets your budget. Choose this grill that best suits you and your family, it will impart a satisfying grilling and smoking taste to your buds.

