Save up to 23% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 lineup from $180 (Matching low prices)

Amazon is offering discounts on the lineup of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from $179.99 shipped. Every capacity is seeing a discount of around 23%, bringing them to match their all-time low prices we’ve tracked. The 10.5-inch LCD screen is paired with an octa-core processor to power your video watching and game playing. The fast-charging USB-C port will get you back in the action quickly, with total battery life depending on your use case. While each model has a set integrated storage amount, each tablet can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB in size. Samsung Kids has a library full of content that is safe and educational as well. The Galaxy Tab A8 is perfect for those with Galaxy smartphones as everything can talk to one another seamlessly. Keep reading to see the pricing of each capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 pricing:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

A Screen Everyone Will Love: Whether your family is streaming or video chatting with friends, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet brings out the best in every moment on a 10.5″ LCD screen

Charge Fast, Power for Hours: Go for hours on a single charge and back to 100% with the fast charging USB C port

Galaxy Ecosystem Experience: Open up a new world of convenient possibilities with the Galaxy ecosystem experience — your devices, including your phone, laptop computer, and tablet, all automatically talk to one another seamlessly

Your Notes, All in One Place: Do more with your notes with Galaxy connectivity that automatically syncs everything from to-do lists to school work, whether you’re on your tablet, phone or watch

