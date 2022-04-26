Save big on a Babbel subscription and learn a new language for $199 (Reg. $499)

Want to learn a new language? If you’ve tried other language learning apps but couldn’t quite get in the habit, Babbel Language Learning might be the system that changes things for you. It’s easier than you think and much cheaper, too. For a limited time, you can get this top-rated app for only $199 (Reg. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Babbel has earned accolades from tech sites like PCMag and The Next Web, but it’s also racked up raves from users. It’s currently earning an overall 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play, thanks to over 550,000 reviewers.

What makes Babbel different? First and foremost, it was designed by linguists in a way that tailors it to your native language. People who speak English, for instance, will learn Spanish in a different way than Chinese speakers do. This lets these new words sink in a way that makes sense to you.

The lessons are short and impactful – perfect for those who don’t have a lot of time to learn. Whether you’re using Babbel on your commute or while working out, you can pick up new phrases in no time.

The makers of Babbel realize that the best way to learn is to dive right in and start talking, so users will follow up their first fun vocabulary drills with simulated conversations that let them see those new words in action.

You can focus your lessons on various topics like food or business, and the speech recognition technology makes sure that your pronunciation is correct every step of the way.

