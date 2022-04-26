All-new Wyze Garage Door Controller knows if your garage is open or closed… with a QR code

Today, Wyze is introducing another smart home upgrade that’s honestly somewhat overdue for the company: a smart garage door controller. It works in tandem with Wyze Cam v3 to know whether your garage is open or closed, provide you with a live view of the door, get notifications, and control it remotely. Plus, the system can be had fairly low-cost if you already own a Wyze Cam V3, and the bundle isn’t much more expensive. Want to learn more? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the all-new Wyze Garage Door Controller.

Never leave your garage door open overnight again

Like we said, the Wyze Garage Door Controller works in tandem with the Wyze Cam v3 to keep your home secure. The controller itself pairs with your existing garage door, so long as you have specific learning buttons on the opener. Once paired, your garage door opener will enjoy all the smarts that modern ones do with barely any work required.

After pairing, you’ll use the Wyze app to set everything up. This includes pairing the camera with the included QR code sticker that’s in the package. Why a QR code, you might ask? Well, the Wyze Cam v3 that’s required for the Garage Door Controller to function will look for that QR code to know whether the door is open or closed. If the code is present, then it’s closed, and if it’s missing the door is open. Wyze went this route so they wouldn’t have to use sensors for the monitoring portion, which honestly is a welcomed change.

In addition to monitoring whether the door is open or closed, you can set up schedules for the Wyze Garage Door Controller to trigger at specific times on schedules or even by using your location. This means you won’t have to worry about going to bed with the garage staying open overnight again. Plus, the location aspect means that it’ll shut once you leave the house for added peace of mind.

Another benefit of using a Wyze Cam v3 for this setup is the color night vision, which is fairly impressive all things considered. It’ll allow you to check on the contents of your garage or driveway day or night with ease, making it a piece of home security as much as automation in your setup.

You can buy the Wyze Smart Garage Door Controller bundle for $49.98 on Amazon right now, while the controller alone goes for $18.99 plus shipping when purchased from Wyze directly.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad to see that Wyze is getting back into the lower-cost realm of smart home gear after spending some time with the more expensive products. It’s also interesting and quite unique to see how the Wyze Smart Garage Door Controller uses a QR code to know whether the door is open or closed, something I’ve not seen any other brand leverage and bringing Wyze back to the frontrunner arena when it comes to unique ways to accomplish smart home tasks.

