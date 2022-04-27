Anker HomeVacs and cordless car handhelds now up to $60 off with deals from $40, more

Justin Kahn -
Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy Cordless HomeVac H30 Venture for $124.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is the lowest price of the year outside of a January mention at $120. Alongside 16kPa suction power and a 1.78-pound carrying weight, this model is a notable option for cleaning the car, small messes around the house, the top of your desk, vents, and more. Completely cordless with an included charging and storage dock (it can run for 20 minutes continuously), this model also comes with a multi-surface tool and 2-in-1 crevice attachment for getting into hard-to-reach areas and for speciality situations (pet hair, upholstery, and more) alongside a washable filter and a built-in LED light. Head below for more Anker eufy HomeVac deals from $40

More Anker HomeVac deals:

We are also still tracking some notable deals on robotic solutions, including these Roborock models starting from $180, but you’ll also find a host of ongoing price drops on Anker RoboVacs below (some are now even lower):

Anker auf HomeVac H30 Venture features:

  • CORDLESS SUCTION POWER: Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up debris. Switch between Eco or Max mode depending on your messes.
  • ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT: At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures.
  • CLEAN THE CAR: Take it out to the car and easily clean that pesky crevice between the seat and center console.
  • CHARGE AND STORE: Keep everything charged and stored in one place, so H30 is always ready when you need it.

