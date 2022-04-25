Roborock smart robo vacs and mops now up to $170 off: S5 MAX, self-empty, more from $180

The official Roborock Amazon store is now offering its S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $550, this is $170 off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the best price we can find outside of the $330 Amazon renewed offer. The E5 MAX delivers an autonomous cleaning solution with both vacuuming and mopping action alongside LiDAR navigation and adaptive route algorithms to learn your space, avoid obstacles and the stairs, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, no-mop zones, and more. App and voice control are included with this smart system (including Alexa support) as well as the auto-return charging dock and 2000Pa suction power. Head below for more Roborock deals from $180.

More Roborock robot vacuum and mop deals:

If you’re looking for something even more advanced and intelligent, dive into this $200 or more price drop on Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with 3D LiDAR object recognition or this offer on Shark’s IQ Robot Vac with the 45-day Self-Empty Base at $450. Then hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Effective Cleaning Every Time: Precision LiDAR navigation combined with adaptive route algorithms ensure your floor is cleaned thoroughly and efficiently every single time.

Serious Cleaning Power: Maximum suction power of 2000Pa suction easily lifts dirt from floors, and Carpet Boost ensures every carpet gets max power. 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning can cover large homes in one single clean.

Precision Mapping: Save up to 4-levels of maps, including individual rooms, No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and Invisible Walls for total control of where and when your robot cleans.

