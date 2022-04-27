Apple discounts Lord of the Rings Trilogy, John Wick, much more in iTunes movie bundle sale

Rikka Altland -
AppleMediaITunes
Save now Under $20

Apple is launching its latest iTunes sale of of the week today, discounting a selection of popular movie bundles. In lieu of the usual single flick price cuts, this time around you’ll find various collections of titles all packaged together. Ranging from classics like the entirety of Lord of the Rings to more recent favorites of John Wick and more, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new movie bundle sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film this week, the most recent iTunes sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of film bundles from different genres at the best prices of the year, all of which are detailed down below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple heads into weekend with $5 Nicolas Cage movie sal...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 10.2-inch iPad hits Amazon low...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
iPad Air 4 now up to $149 off following Amazon all-time...
Save up to 50% off on HyperX Gaming Mice from $15
Pull-up a 2022 Amazon low on the metal Bowflex home gym...
LEGO reveals new motorized 1,100-piece City Freight Tra...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Case with Kic...
Load more...
Show More Comments