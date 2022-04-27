ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 260Hz gaming monitor is made for FPS at $400 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor (PG259QN) for $399.99 shipped. Normally $500, today’s deal saves 20%, marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in 2022, and comes within $20 of our last mention from December of last year. Are you ready to take your gaming setup to the next level? The ROG Swift monitor is made to do just that. It delivers a Fast IPS panel that packs a refresh rate of 360Hz. On top of that, it’s compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC for a tear-free experience, has HDR10 support, and is VESA mountable. It has HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs as well as a 2-port USB 3.0 hub to keep your setup clutter-free when it comes to cables. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $100 today, why not reinvest a fraction of that into a cleaner, more ergonomic setup? Right now you can pick up the gas spring HUANUO monitor arm for $31 once you clip the on-page coupon. Mounting your display not only cleans up your desk’s surface but also gives you the ability to change the angle, height, tilt, and other aspects of the display easily thanks to the built-in gas springs.

Not sure how to drive 360Hz when gaming? Well, the RTX 3070 or 3080 would be perfect for that. Today we found some new all-time lows on Amazon for both the 3070 and 3080 with up to $330 in savings. Pricing starts at $720 and makes now a great time to invest in upgrading your gaming setup.

ASUS ROG Swift 1080p 360Hz monitor features:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel and the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360Hz

An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink to provide more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!