Finally game at up to 8K with RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs on sale for Amazon lows from $720

Amazon is offering the PNY GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card on sale for $719.99 shipped. Going for $850 the past few weeks, and between $900 to $1,050 before that, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $180 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to start gaming at 1440p high refresh rates or even 4K60, then the RTX 3070 is an ideal graphics card to choose. It features 8GB of GDDR6 memory, uses the PCIe 4.0 standard, and delivers a boost clock of 1725MHz. All of this combines to offer more than enough power to handle most modern titles at ultra settings. Learn more in our announcement coverage, and be sure to check out our review of the XLR8 3060 for more information on PNY’s GPUs. Then, head below for an RTX 3080 sale at $237 off.

We’re also seeing the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC GPU for $1,062.73. For comparison, earlier this month it was fetching its retail price of $1,300 and today’s deal also offers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering more power than the RTX 3070 on sale above, the 3080 takes things to the next level with 10GB of GDDR6X memory, which not only offers additional RAM but also faster. The 3080 is said to be 8K-ready and easily will handle 4K60 games at ultra settings and dip its toes into the 4K high refresh rate realm, while allowing those who can to play at 8K60 with some settings turned down. Learn more about the RTX 3080 in our previous review of MSI’s pre-built desktop that featured the premium GPU.

If you don’t need as much power as the RTX 3070 or 3080 on sale today delivers, then consider AMD’s RX 6600 XT ray tracing GPU that’s finally available for an MSRP of $380. It’s normally $500 and we’re happy to finally be writing about graphics cards being offered for the launch price, and hope to soon see discounts dropping them below that rate. Either way, the RX 6600 XT is great for those who are fine with 1080p gaming and aren’t looking to push 1440p, 4K, or even 8K.

PNY RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Graphics Card features:

The GeForce RTX 3070 is powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory, it gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games. The all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture features new 2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd generation Tensor Cores with greater throughput.

