First price drops hit Samsung’s brand new T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD from $135

After just launching yesterday (here’s our hands-on review), Amazon is now offering the first price drops on Samsung’s new T7 Shield portable Solid-State Drives. Releasing with a $160 and $290 MSRP on the 1TB and 2TB models, you can now score them for $134.99 and $239.99 shipped, respectively. Today’s deals are available in all three colorways as well. Delivering a ridged, rubberized elastomer exterior with 9.8-foot drop protection, IP65 water resistance, and “extreme“ temperature protection, these are the first price drops on the latest portable SSDs on the market. Clocking in at up to 1,050MB/s, they deliver USB-C connectivity alongside support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear as well as AES 256-bit hardware encryption and optional password protection. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature and our hands-on review over on 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

if you don’t need the latest and greatest or the fastest possible speeds, consider the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD. This one sells for $90 on Amazon, saving you $45 over today’s new Samsung variants, with the same USB-C connection option. It’s not quite as speedy at up to 800MB/s, but it will certainly get the job done for most folks that aren’t in a rush.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch though, this ongoing price drop on the larger SanDisk Pro 1,050MB/s 4TB G-Drive portable SSD is worth a look. Now $100 or more off the going rate, this one delivers similar specs as the new Samsung model above, albeit in an arguably less protective sheath. Take a closer look at this offer in our deal coverage from a couple days ago.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!