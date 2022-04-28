Add extra light to your office with this dimmable LED desk lamp for just $7.50

OOOLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AVV Dimmable LED Desk Lamp for $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code AZLNFWJJ at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a 49% discount and is among the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for similar lamps. If your desk is a bit dark in certain areas, this lamp is a great way to add some extra brightness to it. You’ll find three color temperatures, including 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K depending on what your overhead lights are in the room. This lamp also packs three different brightness levels too, ensuring you can really dial it in for the perfect settings. On top of that, it’s foldable so when not being used you can collapse it for a clutter-free desk. Keep reading for more.

Really, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets for desk lamps. A quick look at Amazon will show that most are $14 or higher, with those dipping into the $12 range requiring a secondary bulb purchase to function. However, if you have an existing lamp that is still using an inefficient incandescent light, then we recommend grabbing this 800-lumen LED bulb for just $2 at Amazon.

Did you see the latest launch from Nanoleaf? They partnered with Secretlab to launch a new Thread-enabled smart diffused light strip that are made to add extra ambiance to your gaming or office space. Learn more in our announcement coverage that just went live less than an hour ago.

AVV LED Desk Lamp features:

The desk lamps for Home Office is equipped with 3 lighting modes (3000K, 4000K, 5000K) and 3 Brightness Levels. Just click on the control panel and adjust the brightness. The flexibly adjustable brightness protects your eyes from the stimulation of high-output lights, is suitable for different needs, and is very suitable for bedrooms, offices, children and teenagers, university dormitories, nurseries, and all general lighting applications.

