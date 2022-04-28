Nanoleaf taps Secretlab collab for new Thread-enabled smart diffused light strip

Today, Nanoleaf is expanding its stable of smart home accessories with the reveal of a unique new collaboration. In partnership with Secretlab, the new Diffused LED Lightstrip arrives with all of the Thread and HomeKit support we’ve come to expect from the brand, but with a new form factor designed with gaming setups in mind.

Arriving as the brand’s latest smart light strip, Nanoleaf is tapping the likes of Secretlab to release the new MAGRGB Diffused LED Strip. We’re big fans of Secretlab and its lineup of gaming-focused workstation accessories here at 9to5Toys, and so it’s no wonder why Nanoleaf sought to pair some of its smart home tech with the other brand’s signature gaming furniture.

As for what the collaboration has in store, the new MAGRGB Diffused LED Strip differs from the usual releases we see from Nanoleaf. At least in the theming and use case department. All of the usual features we’ve come to expect from the brand are in tow, which we’ll get to in just a second.

Designed specifically to pair with the Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk, the latest Nanoleaf light strip magnetically mounts in place to provide some ambient lighting in your battlestation. It has an integrated diffuser to help disperse the lighting behind your monitor, and sports 123 individually addressible LEDs to sync the illumunation to what’s on screen.

Otherwise, you’re looking at all of the usual technology and connectivity that Nanoleaf packs into its other smart home accessories. There’s support for both Thread and Bluetooth out of the box, enabling the likes of Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant integration. On top of being able to integrate these with the rest of your Nanoleaf setup, there’s also the ability to sync the MAGRGB Diffused LED Strip with with your gameplay to enjoy exclusive lighting effects in partnership with the likes of Team Liquid, Cloud9, and other popular esports teams.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even though this is designed specifically to pair with a certain desk, I am really liking the form factor of the new Nanoleaf Diffused LED Strip. Having the less direct and subsequently increased ambient lighting effect to apply elsewhere in your smart home is definitely going to be useful where a fully exposed strip just won’t cut it. And luckily the actual smart functionality doesn’t hinder where it can be installed.

