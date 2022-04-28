Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Covers see first discounts from $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon now offers the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover for $36.19 shipped in Burgundy. The white style is sitting at $35.16, as well. In either case, these are the very first price cuts from the usual $50 price tag and marking new all-time lows on Samsung’s latest case. Refreshing one of Samsung’s more popular covers to go with the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, this updated S-View Flip Cover packs a new design that still pulls off the same feat we’ve seen in the past. It provides full protection of your handset thanks to a wrap-around folio design, with the front cover sporting a transparent cutout that allows you to keep tabs on the time, notifications, and more.

As far as more affordable ways to go outfit your new Galaxy device with an official Samsung case, the first-party clear cover will only set you back $30. On top of the extra protection that the TPU case brings to the table, there’s also an integrated kickstand for propping up your device while watching videos and the like.

As far as markdowns on the actual smartphones to go alongside these official case discounts, this week kicked off with a pair of price cuts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover features:

Stay on top of alerts and notifications even without opening the cover; Icons keep you aware of what you need to know, like text messages, battery life, time and more. Use your smartphone without laying a finger on the screen. A clear strip along the side of the cover lets your phone peek out; It also adds a sleek touch to the design of the case. With the flip cover on the front and the case on the back, the S-View Flip Cover surrounds your phone to safeguard it; It even fits snugly to secure the exterior parts, like the camera and buttons

