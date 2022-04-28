SanDisk’s Extreme 128GB microSD card is as affordable as it gets at $12.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD Card for $12.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $21, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low by a long shot at 40% off. The lowest we’ve seen it sell for otherwise is $19, for comparison. Delivering up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, this Extreme microSD card from SanDisk is just as capable for using in a DSLR, action camera, or drone as it is for expanding the storage of your Nintendo Switch to hold even more digital games. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is honestly as good as you’ll find for any amount of storage at this discounted price point. While you could make out with an extra $1 or so in savings by going with the 32GB model, it’s worth just splurging a little extra to lock-in the value offered by the savings above.

Earlier in the week we saw a notable spring refurbished sale go live from Canon, which is discounting a selection of the brand’s popular DSLRs, lenses, and more. With as much as $510 in savings, this is a great time to finally upgrade your shooting rig while locking in the best prices of the year on a wide range of camera models and upgrades.

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!