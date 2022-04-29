Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale with Tarantino titles, heist flicks, westerns, more

Rikka Altland -
AppleITunes
$5

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night alongside a collection of bundles. This time around, the focus is all on revenge flicks at just $5 each. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $5 movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles all of the revenge variety for $5, which are down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

ITunes

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple discounts Lord of the Rings Trilogy, John Wick, m...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 10.2-inch iPad hits Amazon low...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: DOOM, SEGA...
Satechi’s compact USB-C hub brings three USB 3.0,...
9to5Toys Daily: April 29, 2022 – Beats Fit Pro $180, ...
Massive 59% price drop hits Pad & Quill’s le...
Traeger’s smart WiFIRE Pellet Grills/Smokers see ...
Load more...
Show More Comments