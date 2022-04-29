Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale with Tarantino titles, heist flicks, westerns, more

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night alongside a collection of bundles. This time around, the focus is all on revenge flicks at just $5 each. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple heads into weekend with new $5 movie sale
Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles all of the revenge variety for $5, which are down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags.
- Inglourious Basterds
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Django Unchained
- The Revenant
- Taken
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Carrie
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Hell or High Water
- Robocop
- Prisoners
- Rambo
- The Expendables
