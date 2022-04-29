ARRIS DOCIS 3.1 cable models, mesh systems, and more see Gold Box discounts from $49

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of ARRIS modems and Wi-Fi routers starting at $49. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the SURFboard SBG8300 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $189. Down from $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 24% in savings attached. This 2-in-1 networking device upgrades your whole internet setup with a single device. It packs a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that’s perfect for taking advantage of Gigabit internet plans, and comes supplemented by an 802.11ac Wave 2 router. Featuring dual band connectivity, the unit supports up to 10Gb/s of overall throughput, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and 32 downstream channels. Head below for more.

Another perk of the combo modem and router is that it can save you up to $168 per year. Most ISPs charge you $14 per month for renting a modem of the lead deal’s caliber, so ditching the provided one in favor of this is a great way to save even more. This ARRIS modem hybrid is compatible with popular ISPs like Xfinity and Cox. But it’s always a good idea to check in with your provider to confirm compatibility.

Throughout the rest of today’s ARRIS Gold Box you’ll also find a collection of other ways to overhaul the Wi-Fi setup without paying full price. There’s some more affordable standalone cable modems for ditching the rental fees, as well as mesh packages to blanket your home in more reliable coverage all starting from $49.

ARRIS SURFboard Cable Modem and Router features:

Maximize internet speeds with this ARRIS SURFboard wireless cable modem. Four Gb Ethernet ports offer rapid wired connections, and advanced wireless technology delivers fast long-range 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections. This ARRIS SURFboard wireless cable modem offers easy plug-and-play installation and lets you manage networks with voice commands via Amazon Alexa.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!