Edelkrone’s latest app-enabled camera jib provides sweeping cinematic shots for $999

Edelkrone is releasing the all-new JiBONE v2 camera jib for content producers. The jib has received multiple user-experience upgrades over the original version and can be purchased at a $300 discount before May 1.

Camera jibs have been in use for ages in Hollywood productions. As consumer content production gear has become more plentiful, some of these tools have made their way into this market. Edelkrone is continuing this trend with the release of the JibONE v2. There are fully manual jibs that require an operator, but not the JiBONE v2. It is fully motorized. One of the many improvements made was in the wireless connection. You can expect a more reliable connection and a longer range. Even though this jib is motorized, it can still be operated manually for very specific shots. One of the major selling points of this jib is the size. It is compact enough to fit inside a backpack and only weighs 12 pounds. The total carrying capacity is 11 pounds and edelkrone includes four 2.2-pound counterweights to properly balance the setup.

Image Credit: edelkrone

Using the edelkrone app, you will be able to set up keyframes (positions) for the jib to move to and dictate how fast it does so. This makes it so you can compose shots within minutes and with very little effort. Other improvements made to the JiBONE v2 are the addition of a physical power button and improved power management. If the jib doesn’t detect any use over a certain period, it will turn off to save battery life. A new display was also added to provide instant feedback to the operator. You can now enjoy a fully wired experience with this new upgrade so you don’t have to rely on the wireless signal. Edelkrone intends for this jib to be used within its ecosystem of existing products such as the Head PLUS and Pan PRO. Using this interconnected ecosystem of products will allow you to create amazing shots for your video.

Availability

You can order the edelkrone JiBONE v2 base model for $999 until May 1, when the price will increase by $300. The base model of the jib only features pan and tilt movement and can be enhanced by purchasing the bundle with the Pan PRO for $1,439. Be sure to check out the product page to see all the configurations edelkrone is offering. You can also stop by the B&H page if you would rather get it there.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I personally don’t do much with video production, it doesn’t mean I can’t be envious of those who do! This new jib from edelkrone looks amazing, and I wish I could justify getting one myself. Alas, I nearly always stick to photography.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!