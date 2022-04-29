Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone returns to low of $500 off, more

Adorama is now offering the new unlocked Sony Xperia PRO 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,998 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon and B&H. Normally fetching $2,498, this is only the second discount to date at $500 off the going rate. You’re also looking at the first discount since back in February and a match of the all-time low.

As Sony’s latest flagship Android smartphone, Xperia PRO arrives with a series of high-end specs that allow it to stand out from just about everything else on the market. First up, it sports a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K OLED display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. Around back there is a 3-sensor 12MP camera array and speaking of its photography chips, there’s built-in HDMI connectivty so you can plug directly into a Sony camera for using as a monitor, streaming, and more.

Also on sale today, B&H is now offering the Sony XPERIA 1 III 256GB 5G Smartphone for $1,198. Down from $1,298, today’s offer is delivering a match of the 2022 low at $100 off. While not as high-end as the lead deal, the Xperia 1 III still packs professional-grade features like a 6.5-inch 120Hz 4K display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a dedicated hardware shutter button-backed triple-sensor 12 MP camera array. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Sony’s Android smartphone roster, the unlocked Xperia 5 III 128GB is also on sale today. Seeing a new all-time low following $200 in savings, you can currently bring home the smartphone at B&H for $798. This handset drops down to a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display with much of the same photography emphasis as the others. All of the details are available in our announcement coverage from back in January.

Sony Xperia PRO features:

Created for mobile filmmakers, photographers, and broadcasters, the Xperia PRO 512GB 5G Smartphone from Sony has been engineered to live stream and upload high resolution content at blistering 5G mmWave speeds. To ensure you get the fastest speeds possible, a Network Visualizer app can be used to test signal strength, letting you setup live shots in the best possible location. Other technologies, such as a body made from a low dielectric constant material and 360° beamforming antenna, further boost your ability to achieve and sustain a strong 5G signal.

