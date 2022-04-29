Traeger’s smart WiFIRE Pellet Grills/Smokers see first 2022 Amazon price drops at up to $150 off

Amazon is now offering up to $150 off a series of Traeger pellet grill and smoker combos. One standout offer here is the Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Smart WiFIRE Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $899.95 shipped. This is a solid $100 off the going rate that comes within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low. After just getting a look at its latest Timberline touchscreen-laden WiFIRE grills, we are now tracking the first notable price drop of the year on the 780 Smart series model. Alongside a 6-in-1 setup that allows you to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ, it delivers a built-in wood pellet hopper as well as up to 780-square inches of porcelain grill grate space. That’s on top of the connected WiFIRE tech that supports smartphone control of the grill from anywhere alongside Alexa voice commands and more. Head below for more Traeger deals.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of Amazon’s Traeger wood pellet grill and smoker sale right here. Pricing starts from $800 with up to $150 off the going rates and many of the best prices of the year on both higher-end and more entry-level models.

If you’re planning on getting the cookouts fired up this spring and summer, it is a good idea to browse through our grilling gift guide. There are plenty of great suggestions on accessories and more to upgrade your BBQ game this year from thermometers and and grilling tool kits to some of our favorite models to smoke the ribs with. Take a closer look right here.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 features:

NEVER USE GAS OR CHARCOAL AGAIN: Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste. The Pro 780 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control. 500 °F Max Temp

CONNECTED HOME TECHNOLOGY: WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere. Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice.

VERSATILE BARBECUE COOKING: The Pro 780 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze.

