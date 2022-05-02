Save on eufy smart cameras: SoloCam S40 $170, Floodlight Cam 2 Pro $246, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its eufy smart cameras and security kits headlined by the new solar-powered SoloCam S40 at $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts overall and the second-best to date at $30 off. Arriving with the unique feature of sporting a built-in solar panel, eufy’s SoloCam S40 doesn’t need to be plugged in and relies on its internal battery for surveillance overnight or on cloudy days. On top of a 2K sensor for recording the goings on of your property, there’s also motion alerts which can activate the built-in 600-lumen spotlight for some added peace of mind. We found that its solar-powered design delivered endless smart surveillance in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Another highlight from today’s sale has the eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro marked down to $246.49. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to $47 in savings and is still one of the first discounts yet. Arriving as the brand’s most capable outdoor security offering, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro packs a 2K sensor that’s backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt array for surveying your entire property, as well as three 3,000-lumen tunable lighting panels which can be actived with built-in motion detection. Alongside a weather-proof package, there’s also AI recognition, subject lock, and more. 

eufy SoloCam S40 Camera features:

Sunlight each day is enough to continuously power SoloCam S40, so you never have to worry about changing the battery. And when the sun sets, the built-in battery keeps the juice flowing. The ultra-bright 600-lumen spotlight switches on as soon as motion is detected, shining a light on any unwanted guests, while the color night vision picks out details in the darkness up to 8 meters away.

