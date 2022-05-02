Rest your iPhone 13 and AirPods on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W charger at $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand for $79.99 shipped. Marking a new 2022 low, this is $5 under our previous mention at 20% off the usual $100 price tag. Today’s offer is also the second-best discount to date outside of a slightly deeper drop back in December. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Then be sure to head below for more.

For those who can live without the 15W charging speeds, going with Anker’s alternative is a great way to make out for half the price of the lead deal. Its PowerWave Magnetic Stand Lite at $40 delivers MagSafe charging alongside a secondary Qi pad just like the Belkin model, but with only 7.5W specs. Even so, we found it to be a must-have for iPhone 13 users in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Also seeing the best price of the year, and also to date in this case, Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger is on sale for one of the very first times. While this offering can only refuel a single device at once, it packs the same 15W output as the lead deal alongside a built-in kickstand and braided nylon cable for some added durability to back its $50.50 sale price.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

