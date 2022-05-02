Shark’s smart AI Robot Vac with HEPA self-empty base hits Amazon low at $300 ($250 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Shark vacuums and air purifiers. You can score the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $550, this is $250 or 45% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model delivers Shark’s HEPA Self-Empty Base which can carry up to 30-days of debris before you’ll need to lift a finger. Ready for all floor types, this model makes use of AI laser navigation tech to create 360-degree maps of your home to provide smartphone control, no-go zones, cleaning schedules, as well as support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. It also sports the brand’s self-cleaning brushroll that “picks up 50% more pet hair” that previous-generation models without getting clogged up. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find a notable offer on Shark air purifiers into today’s Gold Box, but if it’s the robot vacuums you have your eye one, there are some more affordable options from Roborock on sale right now:

Speaking of smart helpers for around the house, Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 15 is now seeing its very first notable price drop. Delivering a 15.6-inch display alongside access to all of your smart home gear via voice commands, it is now available at $50 off the going rate and you can get a closer look at what it’s capable of in your coverage from yesterday.

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum features:

ULTRA CONVENIENT: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns).

ULTRA CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—all while methodically cleaning row by row to ensure nothing is missed.

ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Use UltraClean in the SharkClean app and the robot will make two complete cleaning passes back and forth, then side to side for extra deep cleaning with no cleaning gaps.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: The combination of powerful suction and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll picks up 50% more pet hair* with no hair wrap (*in UltraClean Mode vs. RV1100AE).

