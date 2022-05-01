Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 15 sees very first discount to $200 (Save $50), more

Amazon is now offering the new Echo Show 15 for $199.99 shipped. Delivering the very first discount to date since being announced last September, the new Alexa-enabled display is down from the usual $250 price tag to deliver the best price yet. Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family remembers, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a smaller form-factor, the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen is also seeing a notable Amazon discount today. Sitting at the all-time low of $89.99, this is only the third time we’ve seen a price cut this deep thanks to $40 in savings. This one delivers a more nightstand- or countertop-friendly form-factor thanks to the 8-inch display, and packs a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. You can also dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Though if you’re looking to upgrade your smart home with something a bit more affordable, last week saw Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 go on sale. Returning to the all-time low, you can now bring home the most recent Alexa-enabled smart display for $45. That’s a notable $40 in savings from the usual price tag and a great way to expand your voice control setup.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

