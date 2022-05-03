Apple discounts just-released flicks like Dune and Encanto in latest $10 or less movie sale

Apple is launching a new series of movie discounts this week via iTunes, marking down prices on a collection of different flicks in quite a few different sales. This time around, new movies are taking the spotlight with a handful of just-released titles seeing some of the very first price cuts to date at $10 each. That’s alongside some fantasy and sci-fi favorites for $8 or less, and the usual $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks at $10 or less. This time around the spotlight is on new movies, which are all down from the usual $15 to $15 price tags and on sale for some of the very first times. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside the new releases, Apple is also giving sci-fi and fantasy fans a chance to save. Discounting a selection of popular flicks, the iTunes savings carries over to a series of other titles at $8 or less. There are some pretty notable highlights this time around from classics to more recent hits and everything in-between.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of A Journal For Jordan. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, and Jalon Christian.

