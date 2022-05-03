Shure’s MV7X XLR Podcast Mic with metal stand now down at $149 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone for $149 shipped. Regularly $179 and currently matched at B&H, this is up to $30 in savings on a rarely discounted microphone that’s ready to take your podcast game to the next level. If this one looks familiar, it’s probably because many of the best podcasts out there are using it, or something very similar. Shure has been making some of the most legendary mics in history for many years, and its MV7 lineup is a wonderful solution for internet broadcasters, content creation, and really vocal recordings of all sorts. This dynamic mic features a cardioid pick-up pattern designed to ignore just about everything but your voice alongside XLR connectivity for your audio interface, a metal construction on the stand mount (compatible with 5/8 and 3/8-inch stands), alongside an internal design “modeled from the legendary SM7B.” More details below.

If you would prefer to stick with a USB solution, the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone is back down to $40 shipped at Amazon. This one delivers a tilting tripod desktop stand and a 14mm condenser capsule that brings “stellar clarity that’s filled with crisp highs and deep lows” to your recordings. It is certainly a notable option for streamers and comes in at a whole lot less than the pro-grade Shure model above.

Just be sure to dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new PreSonus Dynamic USB mic. Alongside built-in vocal FX, it provides a similar dynamic treatment as today’s Shure lead deal but with USB connectivity and is certainly worth a look for anyone looking to upgrade with a high-quality solution this spring. Everything you need to know about the user experience is waiting for you right here.

Shure MV7X features:

VOICE ISOLATION TECHNOLOGY – The MV7X features the same impressive combination of dynamic cartridge, cardioid pick-up pattern and shock mount as the MV7. Have confidence that your MV7X will bring your voice to the forefront of the recording and reject any unwanted background noise for perfect recordings in imperfect rooms.

TRUSTED HERITAGE, CLASSIC DESIGN – Designed with podcasters in mind and modeled from the legendary SM7B for integration into any podcasting set up and workflow.

XLR OUTPUT – Connect to all professional interfaces with ease via XLR without the need to add an in-line pre-amp for additional gain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!