Tested: Podcasters need to check out the new PreSonus Dynamic USB mic with built-in FX

PreSonus unleashed its new Revelator Dynamic USB mic last month just after its entry-level AudioBox Go interface was unveiled. Looking to provide users with a high-quality dynamic solution for broadcasting, streaming, and music recording in one, we have had a chance to go hands-on with its latest in the Revelator lineup to see what it was made of.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB mic review:

The latest PreSonus Revelator USB mic enters the existing lineup with a dynamic capsule offering up a broadcast-ready and higher input tolerance solution than its Revelator condenser model. It, like most dynamic mic capsules, is great for up-close recording, rejecting far more of the noise around you than a typical condenser option while also being able to handle a heavier, louder load with clarity – think intense rock and rap vocals or even a guitar cabinet as opposed to intimate singer-songwriter type of stuff. Condenser mics can handle all of this stuff too if you’re careful with gain input settings, but there’s a reason more expensive dynamic models are used on many of the best podcasts and professional music recordings over the years.

Not only does the versatile PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB mic come in at a more affordable price tag than many of the less feature-rich solutions out there, but it also packs some great additional features for at-home broadcasters, streamers, and song makers. Loaded with professionally-created vocal treatment presets, it has a built-in on-board range of processing channel strip options in the form of various FX switchable directly from the mic including reverb, compression, EQ, and more. These options can be a great way to add that extra something to your vocal sound without needing to know all that much about professional FX plug-ins – never mind worrying about potential latency when using them live from a DAW or something of that nature. These FX options complement the Revelator Dynamic’s other quality of life features highlighted by a sort of built-in mixer that delivers a pair of dedicated loopback audio channels to easily slide “backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more” behind your live vocals.

The USB-C connected, bus-powered solution also ships with a Studio One Artist DAW recording and Studio Magic software bundle for folks not already invested in a digital recording ecosystem, as well as the PTS-1 extendable desktop mic stand that connects the particularly wonderful L-shaped angle-adjustable arm.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Revelator Dynamic is powered by your connected USB-C device so no need for an additional power supply – works great with both Apple and Android devices.

Custom-designed dynamic microphone capsule provides vocal clarity and superior off-axis rejection

Integrated mixer with two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more!

Effects processing lets you polish your sound with reverb, compression, EQ, and fantastic Voice FX — all built into Revelator Dynamic

PTS-1 extendable desktop mic stand included

96 kHz / 24-bit operation for pristine audio recording

macOS and Windows compatible

iOS and iPadOS compatible (may require a Camera Connection Kit)

Chromebook compatible

9to5Toys’ Take:

The PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB mic is hands down one of the best dynamic options I have come across in the price range, especially for folks looking to bring a wonderful USB-C podcast-ready solution home. Its off-axis noise rejection, built-in FX, and stereo loopback channels coalesce into a value-packed system that easily contends with the competition at a higher price tag.

The actual sound of the recordings will almost certainly be on par with more expensive dynamic options to all but the most ardent and experienced audio engineers – it sounds just as good as the more expensive Shure USB dynamic solutions to my ears and I have a hard time really hearing all that much of a difference between the Revelator Dynamic and the latest model edition of the legendary, recording industry-standard Shure SMB7 XLR microphone (especially with spoken word broadcast-style scenarios).

Another real highlight for me here was the sort of L-shaped angle-adjustable arm. It makes adjusting the mic particularly easy, especially in broadcast or discussion-type situations where you aren’t glued to it for vocal takes. I find, like many during longer conversational recordings, that I’ll need to sort of grab and adjust the angle of the mic as I naturally move around, and the sturdy adjustable clamp on the PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic is a brilliant solution for that, not to mention support for both the included desktop tripod or more substantial overhanging mic stands and the like.

