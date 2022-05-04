Acer’s Nitro 5 360Hz RTX 3080-powered gaming laptop reaches new low with $350 in savings

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,749.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,092, this 17% discount, or $350 in savings, marks the first significant price drop we’ve seen for this gaming laptop. Stock is currently low, so be sure to jump on it now! The Ryzen 7 Octa-core processors and RTX 3080 graphics card will power the 1080p 360Hz IPS panel within this gaming laptop. There is 16GB of DDR4 system memory alongside 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. You will have lightning-fast access to your games and programs with this SSD. There is also Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet networking with the Nitro 5 to let you download content quickly. You will also have an HDMI 2.1 output, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and 3 ports, and the Ethernet port. The four-zone RGB keyboard can be controlled by software. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t need some of the latest hardware, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 for $780. The i5-10300H processor is from the 10th Gen lineup of Intel CPUs and the RTX 3050 is the entry-level graphics card from NVIDIA’s current generation. The 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p screen within this laptop is a perfect match for these specifications, so you can expect to run most modern games with some graphical settings turned down. Both the storage and system memory can be expanded with the two M.2 slots, plus a 2.5-inch drive slot, and 2 SODIMM slots.

Right now you can get a limited-edition Star Wars-themed custom gaming PC for $4,000. Each PC will have a manufacturing number and will sport Intel i9-12900Ks, RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and two 1TB NVMe SSDs. The case is designed with laser-etched tempered glass and orange highlights.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Laptop features:

The Nitro 5 gaming laptop was developed to deliver an iconic gaming experience courtesy of the many awesome features inside, including the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics—that’s powered by the 2nd gen NVIDIA Ampere architecture! Next, toss in its 17.3” Full HD IPS 360Hz refresh rate display, awesome mobility, advanced cooling and stellar audio capabilities, you quickly see why the Nitro 5 delivers a knockout blow to the competition!

