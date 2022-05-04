Newegg and Intel team to launch custom Star Wars-themed i9/RTX 3080 Ti gaming PC

Newegg and Intel have partnered to launch a Star Wars-themed custom gaming PC in celebration of May the 4th. It has a normal list price of $4,400, but is available for $3,999.99 shipped today. There’s a limited number of units and each one comes serialized with the manufacturing number. It’s pretty well-specced for a gaming system, sporting an i9-12900K CPU, RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM, and two 1TB NVMe SSDs. All of that is held in a uniquely designed black case with laser-etched tempered glass and orange highlights to showcase the Star Wars aesthetic. Keep reading to learn more and even find out how to enter Newegg and Intel’s giveaway of the custom-themed Star Wars May the 4th desktop.

Celebrate Star Wars Day with Newegg’s May the 4th Gaming PC

Intel and Newegg have not only partnered with ABS to make this unique Star Wars gaming PC available for sale on May the 4th, but also want to give one away to a lucky winner. Entry is free and simple. Just go to this landing page over at Newegg and then click “Enter Below” which will take you to the Gleam form to fill out. However, if you want to get one of these desktops, the only guaranteed way to secure one is to purchase it from our link above. Remember, supplies are limited and once they’re gone, no more will be made. Of course, no purchase is necessary to enter and we’re not affiliate with the giveaway in any form.

Of course, you won’t want to miss out on any of our other May the 4th content that has gone live today. Most recently is the Seagate external hard drives with Grogu, The Mandalorian, and Boba Fett styles. Plus, CITIZEN unveiled a slew of Star Wars-themed watches to spruce up your summer wardrobe. Oh, and don’t forget about the Stormtrooper Xbox controller that Razer announced today. You’ll find all that and more in our May the 4th roundup, so be sure to check that post frequently for the latest product launches and deals surrounding today.

ABS Legendary Star Wars Desktop features:

In a faraway galaxy………. after crafting thousands of powerful ABS PCs, ENIAC has engineered a starship-inspired gaming machine worthy of saving the galaxy or completing your superfan collection. Introducing the ABS Legendary May the 4th Gaming PC Build! This mint-in-box PC is powered by Intel Core i9-1 2900K and an MSI Ventus GeForce

