Cover six or more rooms with Wi-Fi 6 internet using ASUS’ ZenWiFi Mesh System at $359

Amazon is offering the ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (XT8 2PK) for $358.99 shipped. Normally listed for $450, this 20% discount, or $91 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this mesh system. This two-unit system can effectively cover up to 5,500-square feet with Wi-Fi 6 internet speeds. The setup and management of this system are also easy with the ASUS Router app. You can set up different network names for the separate bands or one name for everything. This router will work with Alexa and IFTTT to control the network as well. Network security powered by Micro Trend will help prevent attacks or malicious acts by websites. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the ASUS AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $70. You’ll find a decent amount of similarities between this router and the mesh system above. There are four gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, which is one more than the units above have. The ASUS Router app can be used to set up this router as well. Similar protections are also in place, powered by Micro Trend. Both of these router systems will work with older devices that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, so you don’t have to worry about having all your devices support it.

As today is May the 4th, be sure to check out our roundups of Star Wars deals. Now is the time to save on Star Wars LEGO, collectibles, and more! We have also collected all the best Star Wars deals on games and apps too.

ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Banish WiFi Dead Zone—Tri-band mesh WiFi system with unique antenna placement delivers strong WiFi to every corner of your home providing total wireless speed of 6600Mbps

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Technology— With OFDMA and MU-MIMO ZenWiFi AX enables more efficient stable and faster transmission even when multiple devices are transmitting data at the same time

AiMesh Supported– Mix and match ZenWiFi with AiMesh-compatible routers to form powerful and flexible whole-home WiFi system

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!