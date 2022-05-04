Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more

Annual Star Wars Day is now upon us, and as retailers begin ringing in all of the usual May the 4th festivities, 9to5Toys is ready to cover all of the best deals. Like every other year, there is a vast galaxy of discounts out there ranging from LEGO, collectibles, and other toys to games, tech, and so much more. Head below for all of the action, which we’ll be updating over the next few days.

Best LEGO May the 4th deals now live

The LEGO Group is always one of the first companies out there to get in on the May the 4th deals, and this is certainly no different. Its annual promotion is now live for the taking directly from the LEGO Shop, and you’ll also find some deep cash discounts courtesy of Amazon and other retailers on individual sets, too.

Direct from LEGO right now, select orders will score some freebies in celebration of Star Wars Day. These May the 4th deals are available to shoppers looking to pick up any sets from a galaxy far, far away and apply to everything from the all-new UCS Landspeeder that was just released to older kits in the catalog. We already detailed what to expect in a previous post, but here’s a quick breakdown.

AT-ST Polybag when spending $40

Beskar Keychain when spending $80

Lars Family Homestead Kitchen when spending $160

As for discounts elsewhere in the LEGO world, Amazon is setting the pace by marking down a wide selection of Star Wars sets. These cash discounts are a bit different than the promotional May the 4th savings above, offering up reduced prices across most of the 2021 sets and more.

Brick-built starship May the 4th deals

Display-focused sets

Playsets

Sideshow sets up for Star Wars Day

On top of all the LEGO action for May the 4th, we’re big fans of Sideshow and its more display-worthy collectibles that are also seeing notable deals today. Ranging from life-sized recreations of Star Wars icons to scale figures, art books, and more, you’ll want to check out the discounts live now right here. You will need to apply item-specific promo codes to each of the listings in order to lock-in the special savings for Star Wars Day, as well.

Don’t forget Regal Robot’s authentic props, too

When talking about display-worthy collectibles of the Star Wars variety, it’s hard not to immeditely think of Regal Robot and the company’s collection of authentic props and pieces. Right now you can save on a series of its different releases for May the 4th, with quite a few different Mandalorian-themed items marked down by 20% using code MT42022. Be sure to check out everything the promotion has to offer, which will be live through the end of the day.

CASETiFY launches new collection of cases from a galaxy far, far away

When it comes to themed cases, CASETiFY makes some of our favorite offerings around these parts at 9to5 and its latest collaboration has arrived just in time for Star Wars Day. Delivering a collection of accessories for everything from Apple’s latest to Android handsets and more, we just took a hands-on look at the collection which you can dive into to help device if these are worth adding to your everyday carry. But spoiler warning, these are some nifty cases for Star Wars fans to outfit their everyday carries with. Pricing starts at $35 and includes everything from cases to MagSafe chargers and wallets to AirPods covers and more.

Popsockets rolls out savings

Speaking of smartphone accessories, Popsockets is also getting in on the Star Wars Day action with a sale across its themed stick-on grips. Taking 20% off a collection of the foldable iPhone grips, you can save on everything discounted on this landing page through the end of today. There are a wide variety of styles included, as well.

May the 4th deals roll out to the Skywalker Saga

On the digital side of your collection, Apple is getting your movie library ready for Star Wars Day by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga, as well as the standalone anthology titles to $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this 9-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices. Check out all of the digital May the 4th deals below.

Star Wars Day game deals now up for grabs

The Star Wars Day game and app deals are live across just about all platforms now for May the 4th, all of which you can find below:

Star Wars PlayStation and Xbox games from $5 Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, Jedi Academy, much more

Star Wars Nintendo Switch titles from $5 KOTOR, Star Wars Pinball, and more

May the 4th Android and iOS apps live from $1 KOTOR, official iMessage Stickers, Pinball, and more



And more May the 4th deals to come

We’ll be updating the list of best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and through the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

Other Star Wars Day deals:

