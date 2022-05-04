Cubii’s Apple Health-connected seated Go Elliptical hits Amazon low at $263 (Reg. $329)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $263.20 shipped. Regularly $329, this is nearly $66 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this model. Outside of the $189 Amazon renewed listing for the Cubii Jr., this is also the lowest price we can find on Amazon for any model in the brand’s lineup. Alongside the ability to sync with your iPhone (Apple Health) or Android device as well as Fitbit wearables, it delivers a seated elliptical experience so you can get a workout in while at your desk or on the couch. You’ll also find a “whisper-quiet” pedal mechanism designed with “ultra-smooth gearing” in a compact design. More details below.

If you don’t mind passing on the popular Cubii models, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical comes in at even less. Now selling for $122 shipped via Amazon, this one will save you even more while delivering a similar seated workout experience. It’s not nearly as modern looking if you ask me and doesn’t include the connected side of things, but it is also over $140 less.

Check out the first notable price drop on the Beats Fit Pro if you’re looking for some earbuds to join you on your workouts. They are now marked down in all five colors at a new all-time low on Amazon. A particularly rare deal on the relatively new release, they deliver IPX4 water-resistance, a wingtip design, Apple’s H1 chip, and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. Take a closer look in our deal coverage right here.

Cubii Go features:

DESK EXERCISE COMPACT ELLIPTICAL – Designed with ultra-smooth gearing and a compact design, Cubii home ellipticals are ideal for exercising at home or the office without stressing your joints!

SET & TRACK FITNESS GOALS – The Cubii mobile app syncs with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit to track your distance pedaled, calories burnt, and more.

PORTABLE ELLIPTICAL – Workout while you work or rehab while you rest! The Cubii under desk elliptical is perfect for use at your desk, the couch, or even at your dining room table.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!