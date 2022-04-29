Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times at $180, Studio Buds hit new 2022 low of $100

Amazon is now offering one of the very first cash discounts to date on the all-new Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds. Now dropping to $179.99 shipped in all five colors, today’s offer is a new all-time low across nearly all of the styles and as rare as discounts come for these new debuts. For comparison, our last mention was retail price with an Amazon credit attached.

Delivering the brand’s latest flagship earbuds, the new Beats Fit Pro arrive with a true wireless design geared towards tagging along on workouts thanks to IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Speaking of new lows, Amazon is also carrying the savings from the lead deal over to the new Beats Studio Buds. Normally selling for $150, you’re now looking at the best price of 2022 that’s $20 under anything we’ve seen since December of last year thanks to the discount down to $99.99.

The new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

As far as more flagship-caliber personal listening experiences go of the true wireless variety, Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds have returned to the best price of the year following a rare discount. Delivering best-in-class active noise cancellation, these are now down to $248.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

