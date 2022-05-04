Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 with charging dock hits $60 (New low, save $30)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $59.99 shipped. Also matched directly from Best Buy as part of a 1-day flash sale. While you would more typically pay $90, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $30 off. This is not only $10 below our previous mention, but $5 under any previous discounts, as well. Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below for more.

Entering at a more affordable price point with the same savings as noted above, the standard Lenovo Smart Clock 2 ditches the integrated charging dock found on the lead deal. Forgoing that inclusion also lets you pocket $20 in savings from the usual going rate, with today’s offer delivering a $49.99 sale price. This delivers much of the same Assistant-enabled nightstand upgrades, sans the integrated charging features. But if your bedside table is already laid out with ways to power your devices, the added $10 in savings will surely be worth taking advantage of.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Charging Dock features:

The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Wireless Charging Dock keeps your nightstand clutter free. Charge up to two additional devices at once: your phone and another accessory, like a smart watch. The 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed.

