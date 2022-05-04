Save 50% on Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles starter kit 5-pack at new low of $60

Today only, Amazon is offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit 5-pack at $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct and eBay as part of its Deals of the Day. Today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves 50% from its normal going rate. Nanoleaf is known for making customizable lighting that goes on your wall and integrates with services like HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Shapes introduced all-new styles of Nanoleaf’s unique panels and today’s deal is among the smallest of them all with compact triangles. You can connect them to form unique designs on the wall and they can also integrate with Razer Synapse if you already have their peripherals in your gaming setup. Check out our hands-on review of the Shapes line and then head below for more.

Further expand your smart home setup with Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Smart RGBCW LED Light Bulb. It works with Thread, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi to deliver HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa support. It’s available for $15 per bulb at Amazon and is a great way to add RGB lighting to any room without having to install stuff on your wall.

Don’t forget that Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 with charging dock is currently on sale for a new low of $60. Leveraging Google Assistant, this will easily integrate with Nanoleaf’s products above and saves $30 from its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find the integrated wireless charging pad makes it simple to power your smartphone.

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit features:

Truly Customizable Smart Lighting: Create your own completely unique layouts with modular panels. Big, small, or HUGE; linear, geometric, or totally abstract—the choice is yours! Use Hexagons, Triangles, or Mini Triangles on their own, or mix and match the different shapes with Connect+ technology for endless design combinations

See Your Music Come to Life: Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. Try the Pop Rocks Rhythm Scene and watch your lights dance to the beat

Sync Your Lights with Screen Mirror: Get in on the action with the Nanoleaf Screen Mirror feature. Sync your lights to the colors from your gameplay for an immersive experience unlike anything you’ve seen before

Simple Setup: Attach your panels to a smooth surface with the included double-sided Mounting Tape.

